WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Crawford County has a new Dairy Princess for 2022-23, following the annual pageant on Saturday.
Lauryn Irwin of Titusville was crowned princess by the Crawford County Dairy Princess Committee during the 50th pageant, which took place at Pleasantview Alliance Church in Woodcock Township.
Irwin is the 16-year-old daughter of AJ and Amber Irwin.
In addition to the princess, other members of dairy royalty were crowned. Abagail Bryan, the 18-year-old daughter of Melvin and Jessica Bryan of Titusville, was named the 2022-23 Alternate Dairy Princess.
Sydney and Cecile Preston of Centerville were sashed as the county’s two Dairy Maids, while Holly Wetherell of Conneaut Lake, Devri Hart of Cochranton, and Emma Waddell of Townville were named the three Dairy Misses.
The pageant began with a recognition of the 50th year of service that the Dairy Promotion and Princess Committee has provided. The committee received citations from both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania Senate.
In honor of the 50th anniversary, all past royalty were invited to attend for a social hour and lunch. Many past princesses were present.
Dairy Princess and Dairy Maid participants competed in a speech competitions, wherein they had to present speeches of three to five minutes that would raise awareness of some aspect of the dairy industry. Cecile won the Best Speech Award for a Dairy Maid with her speech, “The First Thing That Pops Up,” and Irwin won the Best Speech Award for a Dairy Princess with her speech “Refuel, Refresh & Recover.”
Princess candidates were also interviewed by three judges prior to the pageant, had to present a skit for school-age children and answer an impromptu question. Bryan won the Best Skit award with her skit “Art of Dairy.”
The Dairy Miss girls, who are ages 8 through 12, were asked various questions about the dairy industry and will assist the princess and alternate throughout the year.
Last year’s team were presented with gifts of appreciation, and last year’s princess, Karissa Petruso, gave a farewell speech.
If an organization would like to have the Dairy Promotion Team attend an event, contact Chris Waddell at (814) 720-5584 or Amber Irwin at (814) 493-4433.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.