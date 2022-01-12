CONNEAUT LAKE — Jim Tigri was renamed mayor of Conneaut Lake at last week's meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
He had served as mayor for 23 days in December, filling an unexpired term of former mayor John O'Grady, who resigned because he moved from the borough.
However, O'Grady was reelected mayor in the November election because it was too late to have his name removed from the ballot.
Tigri had conducted a write-in campaign for the seat, but O'Grady still won.
Tigri took his seat on council after his appointment at last week's meeting. He was named as a representative to the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission along with council President Dick Holabaugh.
Tigri also was appointed to the Conneaut Lake Municipal Authority for another term.