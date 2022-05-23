ERIE — A 3-year-old Erie boy died after going missing and being found around 120 yards off the shore of Lake Erie.
According to Pennsylvania State Police at Erie, the boy, whose name was not released, was reported missing around 5:03 p.m. Saturday. A search was launched by troopers, alongside Fairfield Hose Volunteer Fire Department, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Coast Guard and volunteers.
Members of the Fish and Boat Commission located the boy, and he was subsequently taken to Shades Beach boat launch where medical personnel were waiting. They began life-saving measures and took the boy to UPMC Hamot, but he succumbed to unspecified injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m.
According to state police, Erie County Deputy Coroner John Maloney ruled the death as accidental with no signs of foul play.
