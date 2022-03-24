Generally speaking, the only time anyone speeding down Park Avenue in Meadville sees a police radar aimed at their vehicle from a stealthily positioned cruiser is around the third week in June.
That’s when Camp Cadet takes place. The week-long law enforcement-themed summer experience for kids is offered by Pennsylvania State Police and gives teens a taste of what it’s like to be a state trooper.
It’s an experience that differs in some respects from that of a municipal police officer.
Take Sgt. Brian Thompson of Meadville Police Department, for instance, who has patrolled the city year-round for more than a decade. Thompson has never used a radar to check the speed of any drivers during his time on the force.
And he’s not alone: Pennsylvania is the only state in the country that prohibits municipal police from using radars for speed limit enforcement.
While Pennsylvania State Police can use radar, municipal departments like those in Meadville, Vernon Township and West Mead Township must use antiquated and labor-intensive methods. One common approach involves multiple officers who begin by painting lines on the roadway to establish two fixed reference points. Once the distance between the lines is determined and a suitable observation post is arranged, officers must time a vehicle’s passage from one point to the other and compute the speed.
“It’s based on essentially a fancy stopwatch — fancy meaning costly,” said Thompson, who has never used radar to catch speeding motorists in his 11 years patrolling Meadville. “Radar would simplify our lives.”
On Wednesday, Meadville City Council members voted 4-1 in favor of signing on to a letter of support for two bills currently under consideration in the Pennsylvania General Assembly that would allow municipal police to use radar to enforce speed limits. Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight voted against the measure.
Whether the letter of support sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs will have much effect remains to be seen, but local law enforcement officials agreed that the ability to use radar would have a positive impact on their work.
“We’re for it,” Chief Michael Tautin of Meadville Police Department said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s another tool to help regulate speed. Our current methods with speed-timing devices really handicap our efforts in certain areas where we’re just not able to do it. This would open that up to neighborhoods where historically we have not been able to enforce speed limits.”
According to the letter endorsed by council, not only do these methods make enforcement impractical in certain areas, they also make it unsafe at night and during wintry weather.
The radar devices used by their counterparts across the country would make traffic enforcement less dangerous for municipal officers throughout the year, according to Chief Chip Brown of West Mead Township Police Department.
“The use of radar allows for officers to set up in a safer environment and check vehicles from a safe distance and allow them safer access to the violator,” Brown said.
The possibility of being allowed to use radar is cause for optimism from the perspective of most municipal police officers, but Thompson, Tautin and Brown can be forgiven if they don’t get their hopes up too much. All three have seen the issue come before the Legislature repeatedly over the course of their careers. Even when bills have cleared the Senate with near-unanimous support — as was the case last year — they have gone nowhere in the House, typically not even receiving a vote.
And there are plenty of good reasons to oppose such bills, even if it’s true that every other state in the nation already has adopted such a policy, according to Shelia Dunn, communications director for the National Motorists Association (NMA), a Wisconsin-based nonprofit that lobbies on behalf of drivers.
“Is it really worth Pennsylvania doing this?” Dunn said during a phone interview this week. “Just because they’re the last state in the country that doesn’t have local radar — should you succumb to peer pressure?”
If either is passed, the bills are certain to result in the proliferation of speed traps, according to Dunn, and those speed traps will unfairly penalize drivers and have an especially negative impact on small towns trying to attract visitors to shop in their downtown areas.
“We’re opposed to both bills because whenever you do this kind of thing, it promotes more tickets and ticket quotas,” Dunn said. “What it does is set up speed traps.”
James Sikorski Jr., NMA’s Pennsylvania advocate, said there’s no need for the increased enforcement that would result from allowing municipal police to use radar. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, traffic fatalities reached a record low in 2019 and have remained near record-low levels throughout the three most recent years for which data is available.
The letter endorsed by City Council will be sent to state legislators, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. Sen. Michele Brooks, whose 50th District includes Crawford County, voted in favor of the Senate’s version of the bill when it was passed by a 49-1 vote last year.
Rep. Brad Roae, whose 6th District includes Meadville and much of central Crawford County, said he supports the House version of the bill because the local police officers he has spoken to support it. He speculated that similar bills have repeatedly failed to be brought to a vote in the House because “some people feel like it is government overreach.
“Some people are opposed to it, but most of the people I’ve spoken to support it and the police support it,” Roae continued during a phone interview Tuesday. “We need to help our police officers however we can, so I think it’s something we really need to do.”
During council’s meeting Wednesday, McKnight suggested the city should address staffing limitations before asking that municipal police be given additional responsibilities.
But radar would help in that respect, according to Menanno.
“It’s still going to be difficult to set an officer aside to do the radar,” she said, “but it’s less time consuming to do radar than to do the timing method, which is what we’re currently doing.”
But for opponents like Sikorski, the push for municipal radar is all about money.
“Many different entities profit from tickets,” he said in an email. “Municipalities, the state, courts, cops, insurance companies, radar manufacturers, lobbyists. … Even if you ship the bulk of ticket revenue to the state, who do you think doles it back out to the municipalities in the form of grants? Will big-ticketing municipalities get more grants?”