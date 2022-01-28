By Susan Armburger
and Mark Roche
COCHRANTON — Looking out the window this past week at the falling (blowing) snow gave us time to reflect on years past. We are sure glad that we are living in the era of indoor plumbing. We have no concept of what it was like to have to go outside to do your “business” in the privy. Pumping and carrying water doesn’t seem to be something that someone would want to do on a cold winter day. Not to mention having to carry the kerosene lamp to light the way.
We often forget that our ancestors did not have the convenience of light that came at a flick of the switch. Not to mention the appliances and gadgets that we are accustomed to that make life’s many tasks comfortable and easy. We are reminded of this fact when we are left standing in the dark as our electric service is temporarily interrupted — the reality that our ancestors dealt with every day.
The first major energy improvement came to the Borough of Cochranton in 1886. The town council wrote an ordinance that permitted the installation of natural gas lines in the borough. It allowed for suppliers of natural gas to file with the burgess (mayor) to lay lines for the transmission of gas for lighting, heating, manufacturing and other purposes.
These lines would be laid along the streets with residents making connections at the curb. It left the responsibility of repairs, connections and maintenance to the companies making the installation. To ensure some control over the utility, the council added two conditions:
The rates charged for the gas would be equal to those charges in the cities of Meadville, Oil City, Franklin and Titusville.
The company would furnish “free of charge” gas to heat the schoolhouse, municipal building “lock up,” and 15 streetlights that would be erected by the community.
Within short order many of the homes installed gas lighting fixtures and furnaces. Several of the larger commercial businesses installed large power plants to operate their machinery; this included the Smith Milling Co.’s large grist mill located along Sugar Creek.
Securing used street lamps from the City of Meadville, the gas lamps began to illuminate the intersections of many of the town’s streets. Their installation created another municipal job. Each year the council employed a “lamplighter,” whose job was to go around each evening at dusk and light each streetlight. Carrying a small ladder, he would open up the glass door, turn on the gas, adjust the wick and light the flame. His mission would be repeated each morning at sunrise, extinguishing the flames for the day. By 1910, he was being paid $12 per month. This practice would continue into the 1920s.
Two ordinances highlight the next modern innovation for the community: electric. In 1900, telephone poles began to appear along the streets. Each company wishing to run overhead lines for the purpose of telegraph, telephone or electric lighting would have to meet regulations drawn up by the council and pay an annual “pole tax” to the borough amounting to 50 cents per pole.
Within a few years the council decided to attempt to upgrade the street lighting by using electric. They approached the DeVore Brothers blacksmith business to have their dynamo supply electric for the lights. Each evening they would start the motor and direct the current to the lights. Due to the distance and limited power the lights produced a dim output. Realizing more power was needed the source was changed to the two large motors at the Cochranton Milling Co., located in the present-day Lions Park. Although there was an upgrade to the light intensity, the community had to deal with the sound of the drone of the motors into the early-morning hours.
The passage of Ordinance No. 77 actually established an electric system in the borough. On Feb. 5, 1923, Harley D. Carpenter was granted a 35-year franchise to operate and supply electric to the town.
Several years pasted before electric service was installed to the homes and farms of the outlaying area.
When electric was installed on the Old Mercer Pike area of Fairfield Township, the service was limited to one light fixture per room and no outlets. Outlets weren’t needed when you didn’t have anything to plug in. Besides, a washing machine with a gasoline motor was still the norm and manpower still got the tasks accomplished.
Over the years upgrades to the power grid have kept pace with our need for power and become part of our daily lives, which we take for granted. But, in a flicker it can all go away, leaving us wondering how did our ancestors survive without a way of charging their cellphone?
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.