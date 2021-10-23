The 16-year-old accused of firing the shots that killed another teen inside a Walnut Street apartment in early July is in custody.
Kavan Maloin Boitnott of 384 Latonia Ave. was arraigned at approximately 11 a.m. Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Boitnott, who Meadville city police have accused of killing 19-year-old Nathaniel E. Harris, was apprehended early Friday by the U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.
Boitnott was located in the 300 block of West Eighth Street in Erie, according to Paula DiGiacomo, first assistant district attorney for Crawford County.
In court hours later, the slight, curly haired teen wore a black hoodie, running pants with white stripes down the side and purple Crocs. Seated beside a lawyer from the Crawford County Public Defender’s Office, Boitnott was attentive throughout the hearing and followed along in his copy of the charges against him as Pendolino explained each of the 31 counts.
His occasional remarks, delivered calmly and in a clearly audible voice, consisted almost entirely of “yes, your honor” as Pendolino repeatedly inquired whether he understood his rights, why he was being prosecuted as an adult, and the various steps of the arraignment. The magnitude of the charges against him required that he be charged as an adult despite his age, Pendolino explained.
When the judge asked at the end of the hearing if Boitnott had any questions, he replied, “No, your honor.”
Boitnott had been sought since an early morning armed robbery and burglary at 376½ Walnut St. led to Harris’ death from multiple gunshot wounds on July 3, according to police.
Two witnesses inside the apartment told police that they saw Boitnott carrying a pistol when a group of about four or five men entered at around 3 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police.
The witnesses heard gunshots from an adjacent room and one 18-year-old woman reported seeing Boitnott “shooting as he’s running back through to leave,” according to the affidavit. The woman told police that she was sure it was Boitnott because he looked her in the face before he left.
Harris was later found by police in a rear portion of the apartment with a gunshot wound to his head. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell later reported that Harris had sustained multiple gunshot injuries.
Police charged Boitnott with firing “numerous rounds” in the apartment.
The seven residents besides Harris who were inside the apartment at the time included a child of 4 or 5 years old and four teens ranging from 12 to 16 years old.
The charges against Boitnott for his alleged role in the events in Harris’ apartment consist of 10 felony counts, 20 misdemeanor counts and one summary count. The felony charges include two counts of criminal homicide — one for allegedly killing Harris and one for allegedly participating in other felonies during which Harris was killed. Both charges carry the potential penalty of life in prison if Boitnott were found guilty.
Boitnott was transported to Crawford County jail following the arraignment, where he will be held without bond. Homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania.
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled before Pendolino on Nov. 5.
Boitnott is one of four Meadville teens charged by city police with homicide in connection with Harris’ death. The others are Qwamae D. Sherene, 18; Jayden I. Speed, 18, and Martavious K. Stout, 17.
Stout is not in custody. Sherene and Speed each are being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond.
Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was taken into custody July 7. Sherene waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the seven charges filed against him in August. He is scheduled to go to trial in Crawford County Court in January.
Speed was taken into custody and charged by police on Oct. 1. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the seven charges filed against him on Nov. 5.
Two felony and two misdemeanor charges against Stout, who was 16 at the time of the incident, were filed Oct. 7 by Meadville Police Department.
A fifth person, Timothy T. Bolden, 25, of Meadville, faces robbery and criminal trespass charges for his alleged role in the incident but has not been charged in the homicide. Like Stout, Bolden remains at large. The U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search for Bolden.
