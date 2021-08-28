WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Like a lot of Crawford County residents, Cochranton’s Charlie and Ollie went to work as usual early this week, but they made some time for the county fair later.
By Friday, they were among the crowds dragging themselves back and forth across the dusty fairgrounds, wondering how hot it was and where their next round of fair food would come from.
Unlike most other fairgoers, however, Charlie and Ollie were dragging more than just themselves. At one point, in fact, they were dragging nearly 5 tons of steel-reinforced concrete blocks across the dirt track surface in front of the grandstand.
The pair of Belgian horses, owned and driven by Dan Byler, were among 11 teams from around the region competing in the lightweight division of the annual horse pull event.
“It gets in your blood,” Byler, a 50-year-old logger and horse trainer, said of the horse-pulling competitions he has participated in since 1999.
And not just your blood: Byler’s forearms, extending from the short sleeves of his plaid shirt, were caked by a mixture of his own sweat and dirt from the clouds sent flying when his horses lunged into their pulls.
Early on, that initial lunge was explosive.
Each team was led alongside the weighted sled, sometimes known as a stone-boat. The teamster, usually with two helpers, angled the team in front of the sled while the helpers held the harness and prepared to hook it to the sled.
One team after another, the animals strained against their harnesses as eight hooves beat out a tap dance, eager to leap forward the second the connection was made.
Charlie and Ollie did their dance of anticipation on enormous cleated horseshoes that Byler had built himself, adapting them to each horse’s tendencies to maximize their leverage. The team was one of three Byler had competing Saturday, and he’ll take them to about 30 competitions in northwestern Pennsylvania and New England over the course of the season. That’s on top of the horses’ day job, logging with Byler.
“With logging, I can kind of work horses together and see which ones I think go together,” Byler said.
The part of the competition that continues to draw Byler back year after year — that has gotten in his blood — is figuring the teams of horses out, like a living, breathing puzzle of enormous strength that compels continual resolving.
“To get two horses to work together — and then the fun that we have of competing against our friends, to see which horses pull the most weight,” he said. “Some days you have horses that have real good days, and some days they don’t.”
Charlie and Ollie had a good day Saturday, easily pulling 5,500 pounds for the regulation distance of 27 feet and 6 inches. As more weight was added, the team elicited one booming call of “Full pull!!” after another from Jim Kennerknecht, chair of the horse pulling department and emcee for the event.
By the fifth round, with 9,700 pounds on board and Byler now on his feet alongside the sled instead of sitting on top of it, they could drag it only 7 feet 6 inches — more than enough to please Byler.
“They did good,” he said. “I’m happy with them, with the way the heat is.”
The best team on the day proved to be Louie and Ace, driven by Reuben Eicher of Albion and owned by Tom Bowman of Bloomsburg.
The two 4-year-old Belgians, weighing a combined 3,440 pounds, made pulling 9,700 pounds look relatively easy as they completed the only full pull of the fifth and final round. Spectators likely never suspected that Ace was a first-time competitor.
But he was hardly pulling heavy weights for the first time, Eicher clarified. The team is one of several that Eicher trains for Bowman and that compete around the country, including winters in Florida. The horses are like professional, and somewhat pampered, athletes. In fact, because they’re used to having large fans blowing 24 hours a day, the 84-degree heat was a bit of a concern at first as Ace labored slightly to catch his breath in the heavy air.
“They have the best life there is,” Eicher said. “An awful lot of care goes into these things.”
The horses train every day, “like an athlete going to the gym,” Eicher said, and get a bale of hay and about 10 gallons of grain each day to keep them fueled up.
They also know that they’re in a competition, Eicher said, though he was more concerned that they do their best, win or lose.
Either way, the same reward was waiting for them.
“Same as every day,” Eicher said. “They’ll go home and get a bath, same as they do every day.”
