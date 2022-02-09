VERNON TOWNSHIP — Uncollected taxes came in lower for Vernon Township in 2021 by around $1,750.
The township supervisors unanimously voted to exonerate their tax collector for uncollected real estate and per capita taxes at their meeting Thursday. The former will now be turned over to the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau, while the latter will be turned over to Sharp Collection Agency.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said uncollected real estate taxes were down by around $1,500 compared to 2021 to $7,087.82, while uncollected per capita tax dropped by around $250 to $1,540.