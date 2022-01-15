This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback fiction
1. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
3. “The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
4. The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan
5. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdich
6. “Mercy” by David Baldacci
7. “Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
8. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Tylor Jenkins Reid
2. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
6. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
8. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune
Non-fiction
1. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
3. “All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business” by Mel Brooks
4. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett
5. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl
6. “All About Love: New Visions” by Bell Hooks
7. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci
8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones