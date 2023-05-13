This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback Fiction
1. Happy Place by Emily Henry
2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
4. In the Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune
5. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
6. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
7. Horse by Geraldine Brooks
8. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
3. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
4. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
6. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
7. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
8. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
Non-Fiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann
2. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford
3. The Creative ACT: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin
4. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir by Maggie Smith
5. Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed
6. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir by Lucinda Williams
7. Enchantment Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katherine May
8. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama
