This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
3. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson & Mike Lupica
4. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
5. “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan
6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
7. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdich
8. “Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
5. “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel
6. “The House in Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune
7. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
8. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
Non-fiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
3. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin
4. “All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business” by Mel Brooks
5. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett
6. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion
7. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
8. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk