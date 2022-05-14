This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
2. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
3. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
5. “Time is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong
6. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler
7. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
8. “Book of Night” by Holly Black
Paperback fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
5. “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson
6. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
8. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child, Andrew Child
Non-fiction
1. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
3. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson
4. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
5. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder
6. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
7. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.