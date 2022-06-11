This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
2. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts
3. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
4. “The Latecomer” by Jean Hanff Korelitz
5. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
6. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
7. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
8. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin
Paperback fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
7. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
8. “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson
Non-fiction
1. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
2. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. “The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There” by Jenna Fischer
4. “Here’s the Deal: A Memoir” by Kellyanne Conway
5. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
6. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
7. “Out of the Corner” by Jennifer Grey
8. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.