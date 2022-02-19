This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
2. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
3. “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson
4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
5. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
6. “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
8. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
Paperback fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
5. “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren
6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel
8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
Non-fiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover
2. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
4. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
5. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin
6. “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again” by Johann Hari
7. “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family’s Keepsake” by Tiya Miles
8. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk