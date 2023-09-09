This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
2. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
6. “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
7. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
8. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celest Ng
6. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
7. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham
8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
Non-fiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
2. “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird
3. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong
4. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel
5. “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet” by Jeff Goodell
6. “Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison” by Ben Macintyre
7. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia
8. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.