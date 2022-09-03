This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers
2. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown
3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
5. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
6. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
8. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
3. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Fire and Blood” by George R.R. Martin
8. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
Non-fiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
3. “Diana, William, and Harry: The Heartbreaking Story of a Princess and a Mother” by James Patterson and Chris Mooney
4. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
5. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell
6. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
7. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
8. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
