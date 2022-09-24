This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
2. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb
3. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir
4. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers
5. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell
6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
7. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
8. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
Paperback fiction
1. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
7. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
8. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
Non-fiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
2. “The Daughter of Auschwitz” by Tova Friedman
3. “Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora
4. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
5. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
6. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
7. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
8. “Vacuuming in the Nude: and Other Ways to Get Attention” by Peggy Rowe
