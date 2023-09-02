This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride
4. “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
7. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
8. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang
Paperback fiction
1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
5. “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
8. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
3. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel
4. “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet” by Jeff Goodell
5. “Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison” by Ben Macintyre
6. “Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive” by Greg Harden
7. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia
8. “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.