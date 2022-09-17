This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
2. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
6. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
8. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb
Paperback fiction
1. “Best Years of Your Life” by Jen Craven
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
5. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood
6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
7. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
8. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
Non-fiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
2. “Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora
3. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
4. “Diana, William, and Harry: The Heartbreaking Story of a Princess and a Mother” by James Patterson and Chris Mooney
5. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
6. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
7. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
8. “Vacuuming in the Nude: and Other Ways to Get Attention” by Peggy Rowe
