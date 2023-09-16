This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Holly” by Stephen King
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
3. “The Fraud” by Zadie Smith
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride
6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
7. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
8. “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
Paperback fiction
1. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
2. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celest Ng
5. “Babel” by R.F. Kuang
6. “Assistant to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
8. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia M.D., Bill Gifford
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
3. “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird
4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong
5. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel
6. “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet” by Jeff Goodell
7. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
8. “Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic-and What We Can Do About It” by Jennifer Breheny Wallace
