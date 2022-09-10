This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
3. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
5. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel
6. “Wrong Place, Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister
7. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
Paperback fiction
1. “Best Years of Your Life” by Jen Craven
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood
6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
7. “Fire and Blood” by George R.R. Martin
8. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
Non-fiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
2. “Diana, William, and Harry: The Heartbreaking Story of a Princess and a Mother” by James Patterson and Chris Mooney
3. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
4.” The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
5. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
6. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
7. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach
8. “The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America” by Erik Larson
