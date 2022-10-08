This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman
2. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
4. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
5. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “The Bullet That Missed” by Richard Osman
7. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb
8. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell
Paperback fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray
6. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdich
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
Non-fiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
2. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur
3. “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg
4. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe
5. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson
6. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
7. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture” by Gabor Mate
8. “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.