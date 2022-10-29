This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
2. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
3. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
4. “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving
5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
6. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
7. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman
8. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
Paperback fiction
1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
4. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Luckiest Girl Alive” by Jessica Knoll
7. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score
8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
2. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman
3. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
4. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman
5. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur
6. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly
7. “Live Wire: Long Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa
8. “The Daughter of Auschwitz” by Tova Friedman
