This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
4. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford
5. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
6. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
8. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers
Paperback fiction
1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Luckiest Girl Alive” by Jessica Knoll
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
8. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman
2. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur
3. “Live Wire: Long Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa
4. “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg
5. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson
6. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly
7. “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
