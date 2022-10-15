This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
2. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
3. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
4. “Mad Hiney” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
5. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
6. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell
7. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir
Paperback fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
4. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
7. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
8. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir
Non-fiction
1. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
3. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur
4. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg
6. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly
7. “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay
8. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
