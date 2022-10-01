This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
2. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
3. “The Bullet That Missed” by Richard Osman
4. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
5. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell
6. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir
8. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb
Paperback fiction
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
5. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
6. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
7. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
8. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin
Non-fiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
2. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson
3. “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg
4. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
5. “That Bird Has My Wings: The Autobiography of an Innocent Man on Death Row” by Jarvis Jay Masters
6. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
7. “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay
8. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.