This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
3. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
4. “Liberation Day” by George Saunders
5. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
7. “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving
8. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
Paperback fiction
1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
6. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
7. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin
8. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
Non-fiction
1. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
2. “Inciting Joy” by Ross Gay
3. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman
4. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry
5. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman
6. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
8. “Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe
