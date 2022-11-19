This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
2. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
4. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
5. “Galatea: A Short Story” by Madeline Miller
6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
7. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
8. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly
Paperback fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
5. “November 9 by Colleen Hoover
6. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
7. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin
8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by George R.R. Martin
Non-fiction
1. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono
2. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry
3. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
4. “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy” by Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin Hill
5. “The Best American Essays 2022” by Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (editors)
6. “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett
7. “The Philosophy of Modern Song” by Bob Dylan
8. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman
