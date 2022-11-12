Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Rain and snow showers mixed for the afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.