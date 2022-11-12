This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
2. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “No Plan B: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child & Andrew Child
5. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
6. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
7. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
Paperback fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
6. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin
7. “Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins
8. “How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig
Non-fiction
1. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry
2. “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy” by Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin Hill
3. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono
4. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur
5. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
6. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman
7. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy
