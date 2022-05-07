This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
3. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline
4. “Time is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong
5. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
6. “The Good Left Undone” by Adriana Trigiani
7. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler
8. “City of Fire” by Don Winslow
Paperback fiction
1. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
5. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Better off Dead” by Lee Child, Andrew Child
8. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
Non-fiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
2. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder
3. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
4. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
5. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
6. “Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir” by Delia Ephron
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
8. “Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams” by Robin Roberts