This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
4. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
6. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls
7. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
8. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
Paperback fiction
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
6. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
8. “Pig: A Supernatural Thriller” by Nancy Williams
Non-fiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
2. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
3. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
4. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir” by Maggie Smith
5. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed
6. “Enchantment Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May
7. “Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock” by Jenny Odell
8. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
