This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
2. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang
6. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks
7. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
8. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
Paperback fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
2. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
6. “When Women Were Dragons” by Kelly Barnhill
7. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
Non-fiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
3. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
4. “King, A Life” by Jonathan Eig
5. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir” by Maggie Smith
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
7. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed
8. “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby
