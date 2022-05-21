This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
2. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
3. “Time is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong
4. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
5. “Book of Night” by Holly Black
6. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
7. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler
8. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
Paperback fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
7. “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson
8. “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams
Non-fiction
1. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
2. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin
4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
5. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson
6. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
7. “Out of the Corner” by Jennifer Grey
8. “Lily’s Promise” by Lily Ebert and Dov Foreman
