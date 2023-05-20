This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
3. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks
6. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
7. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
8. “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
7. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
Non-fiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
2. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
3. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
4. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir” by Maggie Smith
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
6. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed
7. “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir” by Lucinda Williams
8. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.