This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
3. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
5. “Moon Witch, Spider King” by Marlon James
6. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
7. “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont
8. “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis
Paperback fiction
1. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf
6. “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel
7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
8. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
Non-fiction
1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer
2. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
4. “Educated” by Tara Westover
5. “Being Mortal” by Atul Gawande
6. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin
7. “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family’s Keepsake” by Tiya Miles
8. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk