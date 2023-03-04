This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
7. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
5. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
6. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
7. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover
8. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score
Non-fiction
1. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain
2. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
3. “Spare” by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex
4. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
5. “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again” by Johann Hari
6. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds Of North America” by Matt Kracht
7. “Walk the Blue Line: No right, no left ― just cops telling their true stories to James Patterson” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann
8. “Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy” by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.