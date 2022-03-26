This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
2. “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson, Dolly Parton
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
4. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
7. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
8. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box
Paperback fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “Circe” by Madeine Miller
6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks
3. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William Barr
4. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir” by Bob Odenkirk
5. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer
6. “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” by Amy Bloom
7. “Educated” by Tara Westover
8. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion