This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
4. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
6. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
7. “Old Babes in the Woods” by Margaret Atwood
8. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
Paperback fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
5. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Never Never” by Colleen Hoover
8. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
Non-fiction
1. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
2. “Enchantment Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May
3. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D.
4. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain
5. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
6. “Luck of the Draw: My Story of the Air War in Europe” by Frank Murphy
7. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
8. “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation” by Imani Pery
