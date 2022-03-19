This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
6. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende
7. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
8. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box
Paperback fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
6. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
7. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness” by Meghan O’Rourke
2. “The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found” by Frank Bruni
3. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir” by Bob Odenkirk
4. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer
5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
6. “Educated” by Tara Westover
7. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion
8. “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family’s Keepsake” by Tiya Miles