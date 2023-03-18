This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
3. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
4. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
6. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon
7. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
Paperback fiction
1. “Never Never” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
5. “Things We Hide From the Light” by Lucy Score
6. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
7. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score
8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “Enchantment Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May
2. “Wake Up with Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years” by Sister Jean Delores Schmidt
3. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain
4. “The Body Keeps The Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D.
5. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
6. “Luck of the Draw: My Story of the Air War in Europe” by Frank Murphy
7. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
8. “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again” by Johann Hari
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.