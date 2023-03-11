This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
3. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
7. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb
8. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
Paperback fiction
1. “Things We Hide From the Light” by Lucy Score
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score
4. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
8. “A Dress of Violet Taffeta” by Tess Arlen
Non-fiction
1. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May
2. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain
3. “The Body Keeps The Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D.
4. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
6. “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again” by Johann Hari
7. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht
8. “Walk the Blue Line: No right, no left ― just cops telling their true stories to James Patterson” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann
