This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
3. “The Wedding Planner” by Danielle Steel
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Queen Charlotte” by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes
6. “The Guest” by Emma Cline
7. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks
8. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune
5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
8. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
3. “King, A Life” by Jonathan Eig
4. “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby
5. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir” by Maggie Smith
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
7. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed
8. “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” by Andy Cohen
