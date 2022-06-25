This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
2. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts
4. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
5. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin
6. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
7. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
8. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
Paperback fiction
1. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child
7. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune,
8. “The Boardwalk Books Hop” by Susan Mallery
Non-fiction
1. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
2. “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
5. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
6. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts
7. “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City” by Andrea Elliott
8. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
