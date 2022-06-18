This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
6. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
7. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts
8. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin
Paperback fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. “Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray
8. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
Non-fiction
1. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
3. “Here’s the Deal: A Memoir” by Kellyanne Conway
4. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
5. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
6. “Out of the Corner” by Jennifer Grey
7. “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City” by Andrea Elliott
8. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts
