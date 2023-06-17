This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See
6. “Queen Charlotte” by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes
7. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
8. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune
7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
8. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora
3. “The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David Von Drehle
4. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
5. “King, A Life” by Jonathan Eig
6. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
7. “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby
8. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia
