This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “Queen Charlotte” by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes
6. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks
7. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
8. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
Paperback fiction
1. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune
2. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
8. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David Von Drehle
3. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
4. “King, A Life” by Jonathan Eig
5. “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby
6. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia
7. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed
8. “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” by Andy Cohen
