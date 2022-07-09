This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
2. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin
3. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
5. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
6. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
7. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
8. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts
Paperback fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney
Non-fiction
1. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth
2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
3. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
4. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
5. “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson
6. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
7. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts
8. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong
