This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang
6. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
7. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See
8. “The Wind Knows My Mind” by Isabel Allende
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
8. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
3. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel
4. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
5. “King, A Life” by Jonathan Eig
6. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia
7. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity” by David Graeber and David Wengrow
8. “What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds” by Jennifer Ackerman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.