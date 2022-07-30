This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva
6. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
7. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
Paperback fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
6. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
7. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
Non-fiction
1. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
3. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
4. “Tanqueray” by Brandon Stanton
5. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
6. “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” by Patrick Radden Keefe
7. “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence” by Michael Pollan
8. “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission” by Mark Leibovich
