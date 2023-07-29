This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
3. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead
4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
6. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
7. “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang
8. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
Paperback fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
2. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarha J. Maas
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood
8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
Non-fiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
2. “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird
3. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
4. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
5. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
6. “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet” by Jeff Goodell
7. “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” by Patrick Radden Keefe
8. “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” by Oliver Burkeman
